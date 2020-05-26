UrduPoint.com
Rs. 5.7 Million Distributed Among Police Officers

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 02:50 PM

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi and SP Investigation Mianwali has distributed cheques worth Rs. 5.7 million among 18 police officers, volunteers and heirs of a martyr police constable.

The DPO visited the house of martyred police constable Muhammad Ali and presented a cheque worth Rs.

4 million from Police Shaheed Fund and in addition to that another one year salary Cheque of Rs 200,000 to the father of Shaheed constable.

SP Investigation Rana Muhammad Arshed Zahid has distributed investigation Cost Cheques Rs. 5, 42,620 among 18 police officers whereas cross cheques worth Rs. 1 million was also delivered among the volunteers of Mianwali district regarding TA/DA.

