Rs 57,024 million released for NHA projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Federal government has released Rs 57,024 million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) road infrastructure schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-2022 till September 3.

Out of the released amount, Rs 45,779 million were in local component whereas Rs 11,245 million were in the shape of foreign assistance, an official source told APP on Tuesday.

/395