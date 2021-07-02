UrduPoint.com
Rs 575,900 Fine Imposed During Market Inspections

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 07:25 PM

The price control magistrates conducted 2,373 inspections across the district during which 212 persons were charged with overcharging and 63 with other violations, and Rs 575,900 fine was imposed on them

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates conducted 2,373 inspections across the district during which 212 persons were charged with overcharging and 63 with other violations, and Rs 575,900 fine was imposed on them.

This was stated by District Officer Industries Engineer Atif Raza Mir in a press release, issued here on Friday.

He said that 34 magistrates posted in the district were continuing the process of checking markets and shopkeepers on daily basis. Like in May, the highest number of fines were imposed in June by Assistant Commissioner Sahiwal Mian Sarmad Hussain.

He conducted 51 inspections and imposed Rs 169,000 fine on 43 persons.

He said that Civil Defense Officer Fareeha Jaffar imposed Rs 64,500 fine on the same number of persons during 27 inspections, and on the third number he himself imposed Rs 40,000 fine on 11 persons in 162 inspections.

Atif Raza said that most of fine cases were related to overcharging and selling goods on higher rates.

