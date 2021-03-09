UrduPoint.com
Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:32 PM

Rs 580,000 fine imposed on profiteers



LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The city district administration imposed Rs 580,000 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Tuesday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the price control magistrates inspected around 1389 points and found 218 violations, while cases were registered against 26 violators.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the price control magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

