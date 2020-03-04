Rs 5.84 bln being spent on Nishtar-II project

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that Rs 8.84 billion were being spent on Nishtar-II hospital as there was a dire need for establishing a big hospital in South Punjab to ease burden of patients on it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that Rs 8.84 billion were being spent on Nishtar-II hospital as there was a dire need for establishing a big hospital in South Punjab to ease burden of patients on it.

He expressed these views during his visit to Nishtar-II project alongwith MPA Malik Saleem Labar here on Wednesday.

He said that medical facilities would be available for people of South Punjab and adjourning areas after completion of the project.

He directed to complete the project within given time period, he said and added that employment opportunities would create for thousands of people.

He directed to give priority to local skilled and unskilled labourers for the project.

Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP), Assistant Manager Reehan Ali Qureshi briefed DC that the project would be completed within two and half years.

He said that the total cost of construction portion was Rs 4.99 billion while Rs 834 million funds have been released so far.