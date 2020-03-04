UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 5.84 Bln Being Spent On Nishtar-II Project

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Rs 5.84 bln being spent on Nishtar-II project

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that Rs 8.84 billion were being spent on Nishtar-II hospital as there was a dire need for establishing a big hospital in South Punjab to ease burden of patients on it

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that Rs 8.84 billion were being spent on Nishtar-II hospital as there was a dire need for establishing a big hospital in South Punjab to ease burden of patients on it.

He expressed these views during his visit to Nishtar-II project alongwith MPA Malik Saleem Labar here on Wednesday.

He said that medical facilities would be available for people of South Punjab and adjourning areas after completion of the project.

He directed to complete the project within given time period, he said and added that employment opportunities would create for thousands of people.

He directed to give priority to local skilled and unskilled labourers for the project.

Infrastructure Development Authority, Punjab (IDAP), Assistant Manager Reehan Ali Qureshi briefed DC that the project would be completed within two and half years.

He said that the total cost of construction portion was Rs 4.99 billion while Rs 834 million funds have been released so far.

Related Topics

Punjab Visit (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman calls Qamar “abusive man”, seeks ..

16 minutes ago

President lauded for his initiative on Presidentia ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner calls for collective efforts to elimi ..

29 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) re-launches te ..

29 minutes ago

WHO warns of mask shortages as virus cases rise wo ..

29 minutes ago

Chairman Academy of Letters Pakistan, Prof Dr Muha ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.