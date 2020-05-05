Rs 5.85 billion spent on 546 development schemes in Bahawalpur Division

An amount of Rs 5.85 billion has been spent on 546 development schemes of Annual Development Programme in Bahawalpur Division during this fiscal year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 5.85 billion has been spent on 546 development schemes of Annual Development Programme in Bahawalpur Division during this fiscal year.

This was revealed in a high-level meeting held at Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad participated through video link.

The meeting was told that 99 per cent work of 152 development schemes was completed in Bahawalpur district with a cost of Rs 1.85 billion while Rs 160 million were spent on 37 new schemes.

In Bahawalnagar district, Rs 1.32 billion were spent on 87 ongoing schemes and Rs 76.5 million were spent on 11 new schemes.

A sum of Rs 1.65 billion was spent on 141 on-going development schemes of Rahim Yar Khan.

The commissioner directed to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion of development projects. He instructed officers to improve field monitoring to maintain high quality of work.