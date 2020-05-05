UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 5.85 Billion Spent On 546 Development Schemes In Bahawalpur Division

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 05:36 PM

Rs 5.85 billion spent on 546 development schemes in Bahawalpur Division

An amount of Rs 5.85 billion has been spent on 546 development schemes of Annual Development Programme in Bahawalpur Division during this fiscal year

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :An amount of Rs 5.85 billion has been spent on 546 development schemes of Annual Development Programme in Bahawalpur Division during this fiscal year.

This was revealed in a high-level meeting held at Commissioner Office here Tuesday.

Commissioner Asif Iqbal Chaudhry presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Shozab Saeed, Director Development and Finance Nousheen Malik and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Shoaib Jadoon and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Yar Khan Ali Shahzad participated through video link.

The meeting was told that 99 per cent work of 152 development schemes was completed in Bahawalpur district with a cost of Rs 1.85 billion while Rs 160 million were spent on 37 new schemes.

In Bahawalnagar district, Rs 1.32 billion were spent on 87 ongoing schemes and Rs 76.5 million were spent on 11 new schemes.

A sum of Rs 1.65 billion was spent on 141 on-going development schemes of Rahim Yar Khan.

The commissioner directed to expedite the pace of work and ensure timely completion of development projects. He instructed officers to improve field monitoring to maintain high quality of work.

Related Topics

Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Pace (Pakistan) Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fiat Chrysler, PSA retain merger target date

2 minutes ago

Russia's State Council Working Group Discusses Mak ..

2 minutes ago

Sanitizer walkthrough gate installed at Khaslat Ho ..

2 minutes ago

UK sports leaders outline 'catastrophic' coronavir ..

2 minutes ago

Welfare organizations distribute ration among need ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Forces Unification Day a historic decision i ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.