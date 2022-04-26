Rs 58.6m released for 1,486 widows of govt employees

On the direction of deputy commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Rs 58.6 million has been released for 1,486 widows of government employees across the district under monthly financial aid

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of deputy commissioner Muhammad Asghar Joyia, Rs 58.6 million has been released for 1,486 widows of government employees across the district under monthly financial aid.

In this regard, ADCG/secretary District Welfare Fund Talha Zubair said that monthly grant haD been releasedto widows of government employees from January 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

The widows could get monthly financial aid from their accounts, he added.