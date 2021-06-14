Rs 58b allocated for roads under Punjab ADP

The Punjab government has allocated Rs 58.299 billion under the annual development programme for construction, expansion and restoration of roads in the financial year 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 )

According to the budget document, issued here on Monday, about Rs 20,464 million have been earmarked for the ongoing schemes, which included regular schemes of Rs 12,409 million, local development programme of Rs 7,685 million and the district development package of Rs 370 million.

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs 37,834 million for new schemes, including communications and works, Rs 5,335 million, regular Rs 834 million and district development package, Rs 31,664 million for the financial year 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, while presenting the annual budget, said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on construction of modern and quality roads network as no one could deny the importance of roads for progress and development.

He said a comprehensive programme for construction of roads, its expansion and restoration with an amount of Rs 380 billion was being launched from the next year, adding that under this programme, 1,769 road development schemes for construction of 13,000 kilometers long roads would be completed.

In this regard, the Punjab government has allocated Rs 58 billion for financial year 2021-22, he added.

The minister said the Federal government had agreed on providing financial resources for comprehensive programme of construction and restoration of modern roads network in Punjab due to continuous efforts of the provincial government. Under the programme, the construction and restoration work of 776-kilometres long 13 important roads with an estimated cost of Rs 73 billion was being started, he added. In this regard, about Rs 33 billion had been earmarked in financial year 2021-22.

He said Chief Minister's road rehabilitation programme with Rs 8 billion was being launched under which repair and restoration work of dilapidated roads would be carried out.