Rs. 590 mln for seven Irrigation schemes

The government sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs. 590 million for seven development schemes of irrigation department in Faisalabad zone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -: The government sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs. 590 million for seven development schemes of irrigation department in Faisalabad zone.

A spokesman of Irrigation said Rs. 300 million would be spent on brick lining of small distributries (rajbahs), and Rs. 100 million would be spent on sewers.

Also, Rs.

90 million will be spent on Mian Jhando Mines, Rs. 50 million on construction of new Flood Bund at Qadir Abad Barrage, Rs. 40 million on construction of offices of SE and SDOs at Farooq Abad, Rs. 5.8 million for rehabilitation of Flood Bund of Qadir Abad Barrage and Rs. 5 million for Kalera Flood Bund.

The physical work on these schemes would be started after release of funds, he added.