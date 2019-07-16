UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 590 Mln For Seven Irrigation Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:29 PM

Rs. 590 mln for seven Irrigation schemes

The government sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs. 590 million for seven development schemes of irrigation department in Faisalabad zone

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) -: The government sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs. 590 million for seven development schemes of irrigation department in Faisalabad zone.

A spokesman of Irrigation said Rs. 300 million would be spent on brick lining of small distributries (rajbahs), and Rs. 100 million would be spent on sewers.

Also, Rs.

90 million will be spent on Mian Jhando Mines, Rs. 50 million on construction of new Flood Bund at Qadir Abad Barrage, Rs. 40 million on construction of offices of SE and SDOs at Farooq Abad, Rs. 5.8 million for rehabilitation of Flood Bund of Qadir Abad Barrage and Rs. 5 million for Kalera Flood Bund.

The physical work on these schemes would be started after release of funds, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Flood Government Million

Recent Stories

34 suspects arrested, Over 3 kg Charas recovered

41 seconds ago

Maize be cultivation till Aug 20

42 seconds ago

Police bound to protect law abiding citizens: SP

44 seconds ago

Both PFF groups on same page with FIFA, want to se ..

45 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues show ..

9 minutes ago

Maryam Nawaz announces to launch nationwide protes ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.