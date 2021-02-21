Rs 5.93 bn to be paid to owners whose land purchased for small dams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Sunday said that Rs 5.93 billion would be paid to the owners whose land was purchased by the government for small dams and other development projects.

He said that the revenue officers of Rawalpindi Division have been mobilized on an emergency basis so that the process of payment of the long stalled amount could be completed in two months which would directly benefit 200,000 people and boost the local economy.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at the Commissioner's Office. Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that according to the vision of good governance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazar, a large amount of money, stuck in the account of the Land Acquisition Collector, will be transferred to the land affectees that will boosted the local economy in Rawalpindi.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi Division have been directed to remove all the obstacles in the payment of these compensation of Rs 5.9 billion on priority basis and to mobilize the entire government missionary for this purpose.

He said that this amount was in addition to the Rs 6 billion given by the government for the acquisition of land for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project during the current financial year.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that the delay in payment of these compensation of Rs 5.9 billion was due to major inheritance issues, transfers of land and relocation of individuals to foreign countries.

He said that in some cases of payment of compensation, the number of heirs was high and the amount received was very meager due to which they do not even try to get it.

He said that out of these frozen compensation of Rs 5.9 billion, Rs 3.08 billion would be paid to the victims of 57 small dams in Rawalpindi division while Rs 2.84 billion was for miscellaneous projects.

He said that out of Rs 3.08 billion, Rs 2.06 billion was due to the victims of dams in Rawalpindi district while Rs 712 million was owed to the owners of lands acquired for small dams in Chakwal district, Rs 1130 million would be paid to land victims in Attock.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that Rs 1.5 billion remains to be paid in Rawalpindi district for various development projects, while Rs 1 billion in Attock district and Rs 290 million in Jhelum district were yet to be paid to these owners whose land has been purchased by the government for various development projects.

Commissioner Muhammad Mahmood directed that progress on the payment of compensation should be shared every week.