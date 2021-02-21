UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 5.93 Bn To Be Paid To Owners Whose Land Purchased For Small Dams

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 07:20 PM

Rs 5.93 bn to be paid to owners whose land purchased for small dams

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood Sunday said that Rs 5.93 billion would be paid to the owners whose land was purchased by the government for small dams and other development projects.

He said that the revenue officers of Rawalpindi Division have been mobilized on an emergency basis so that the process of payment of the long stalled amount could be completed in two months which would directly benefit 200,000 people and boost the local economy.

He said this while presiding over an important meeting at the Commissioner's Office. Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mehmood said that according to the vision of good governance of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Bazar, a large amount of money, stuck in the account of the Land Acquisition Collector, will be transferred to the land affectees that will boosted the local economy in Rawalpindi.

He said that all the Deputy Commissioners of Rawalpindi Division have been directed to remove all the obstacles in the payment of these compensation of Rs 5.9 billion on priority basis and to mobilize the entire government missionary for this purpose.

He said that this amount was in addition to the Rs 6 billion given by the government for the acquisition of land for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project during the current financial year.

Commissioner Capt (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that the delay in payment of these compensation of Rs 5.9 billion was due to major inheritance issues, transfers of land and relocation of individuals to foreign countries.

He said that in some cases of payment of compensation, the number of heirs was high and the amount received was very meager due to which they do not even try to get it.

He said that out of these frozen compensation of Rs 5.9 billion, Rs 3.08 billion would be paid to the victims of 57 small dams in Rawalpindi division while Rs 2.84 billion was for miscellaneous projects.

He said that out of Rs 3.08 billion, Rs 2.06 billion was due to the victims of dams in Rawalpindi district while Rs 712 million was owed to the owners of lands acquired for small dams in Chakwal district, Rs 1130 million would be paid to land victims in Attock.

Commissioner Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood said that Rs 1.5 billion remains to be paid in Rawalpindi district for various development projects, while Rs 1 billion in Attock district and Rs 290 million in Jhelum district were yet to be paid to these owners whose land has been purchased by the government for various development projects.

Commissioner Muhammad Mahmood directed that progress on the payment of compensation should be shared every week.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Road Rawalpindi Progress Chakwal Jhelum Attock Turkish Lira Money Sunday All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah ..

23 minutes ago

DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as pa ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activi ..

38 minutes ago

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

53 minutes ago

Moon Retreat - Shurooq gears up to offer guests gl ..

53 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 03 Islamabad United Vs. Multan Sultans ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.