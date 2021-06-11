Rs. 598.910 mln allocated for PASSD in PSDP 2021-22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated Rs. 598.910 million for the two ongoing and new schemes of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

According to the PSDP, Rs. 98.910 million has been earmarked for the ongoing scheme of Monitoring and Evaluation Unit for Ehsaas Programme, while Rs. 500 million has been allocated for the new scheme of Ehsaas Tahafuz Program (Upscaling of Ehsaas Tahafuz Pilot project 2021-2024)