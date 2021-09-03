Rs 5bln projects underway to promote economic activity in merged distts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The provincial government has given final touches to several projects costing Rs 5 billion rupees to promote economic activity in urban centers and markets of merged district and tribal subdivision, .

In this regard Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali presided over a video link meeting with deputy commissioners of merged district and discussed in detail matters pertaining to urban development schemes in tribal subdivisions and merged districts.

At the meeting DC Kurram, Dr Afaq Wazir said the provincial government has started work on uplift of economy and business activities in seven merged districts and six tribal subdivisions with a cost of Rs 5 billion rupees. He said with up-gradation of urban centers and markets in newly merged areas, the economic activities would get an extra boost.

The deputy commissioners of all the merged districts presented their point of view with regards to the urban schemes and highly eulogized the KP government efforts for promotion of economic activities in merged district.

Under the project work on up-gradation of the bazaars, solar energy schemes, rehabilitation of footpaths, sewerage system, food streets, play areas, water related projects, rescue stations and beautification was underway.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary lauded the development plans presented by the deputy commissioners.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Kurram, Muhammad Naeem Khan, DPO Ali Hussain, AD Local Government Muhammad Rehman, TMO Bahar Hussain and SDO Public Health, Arshad Hussain.