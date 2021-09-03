UrduPoint.com

Rs 5bln Projects Underway To Promote Economic Activity In Merged Distts

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:30 PM

Rs 5bln projects underway to promote economic activity in merged distts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The provincial government has given final touches to several projects costing Rs 5 billion rupees to promote economic activity in urban centers and markets of merged district and tribal subdivision, .

In this regard Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali presided over a video link meeting with deputy commissioners of merged district and discussed in detail matters pertaining to urban development schemes in tribal subdivisions and merged districts.

At the meeting DC Kurram, Dr Afaq Wazir said the provincial government has started work on uplift of economy and business activities in seven merged districts and six tribal subdivisions with a cost of Rs 5 billion rupees. He said with up-gradation of urban centers and markets in newly merged areas, the economic activities would get an extra boost.

The deputy commissioners of all the merged districts presented their point of view with regards to the urban schemes and highly eulogized the KP government efforts for promotion of economic activities in merged district.

Under the project work on up-gradation of the bazaars, solar energy schemes, rehabilitation of footpaths, sewerage system, food streets, play areas, water related projects, rescue stations and beautification was underway.

During the meeting, the Additional Chief Secretary lauded the development plans presented by the deputy commissioners.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner F&P Kurram, Muhammad Naeem Khan, DPO Ali Hussain, AD Local Government Muhammad Rehman, TMO Bahar Hussain and SDO Public Health, Arshad Hussain.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Water Market All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Af ..

Western Union resumes money transfer service to Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&# ..

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack in Saudi Arabia&#039;s Khamis Mushait

16 minutes ago
 China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stoc ..

China's security watchdog expounds on Beijing stock exchange role

5 seconds ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Frid ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Friday

7 seconds ago
 PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

PRA collects Rs 10.3b tax last month

8 seconds ago
 EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

EU and AstraZeneca settle vaccine supply dispute

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.