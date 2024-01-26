Rs 5bln Provincial Budget Needed For 4-month In KP
Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) A request has been made to the Finance Division, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), for the release of Rs 5 billion for the provincial budget for four months for 36 government sector departments, with Rs 900 million recommended for the health department and Rs 600 million for the construction of roads.
According to a letter addressed to the Finance Division, Government of KP, a detailed budget is needed for 36 government sector departments, including Rs 500 million for multi-sectoral development, Rs 500 million for the water sector, and Rs 350 million for the Department of Primary, Secondary, and Higher Secondary Education.
Likewise, Rs 250 million has been released for drinking water and sewage drainage projects, while it has been requested to release Rs 250 million immediately for energy and power.
Similarly, it is recommended to release Rs 350 million for the Higher education Department, Rs 200 million for Livestock and Dairy Development and Urban Development, Rs 50 million for sports, Rs 100 million for agriculture, tourism, forests, and local governments, and Rs 60.10 million has been requested for industries, Rs 55 million for the department of interior and tribal affairs, Rs 45 million for relief and rehabilitation, and Rs 40 million each for the Urban Policy Unit, Lion Justice, and board of Revenue.
The finance department has been requested to give money immediately to the rest of the departments through the letter, while it has been demanded to release a total of five billion rupees.
However, the Finance Department has not yet given any response regarding the proposal of the Planning and Development Department.
