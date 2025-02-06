Rs 5bn Mohmand Dam under construction, KP to be Green Province: CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (CMKP) Ali Amin Gandapur on Thursday said the construction of the Mohmand Dam project is underway at a cost of Rs 5billion.

Speaking at the "Breath Conference" on climate change here, the CM emphasized that the province plays a crucial role in environmental conservation, stating, "Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cleans 15% of Pakistan’s carbon emissions, and provinces should be given their fair share."

He further highlighted that KP is the only province actively contributing to reducing carbon emissions at a significant level. The government is committed to transforming KP into a "Green Province" by shifting buildings to solar energy and investing in forestry.

CM Gandapur revealed that 675 million rupees have been allocated for forest conservation, and 25% of the province's land is covered with forests.

He stressed the importance of climate change action.

"We have created 175,000 jobs through afforestation initiatives and we are making KP a Green Province by transitioning buildings to solar power," he said.

Regarding infrastructure projects, he announced the Rs 5 billion Mohmand Dam project and shared that the provincial government has already completed four major projects. Additionally, 175,000 olive trees have been planted, and the BRT system has reduced carbon emissions by 178%.

The CMKP reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection, calling on authorities to recognize the province's contributions to carbon reduction.