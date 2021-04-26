UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 5m Fine: LHC Dismisses Hanfi Abbasi's Plea For Transfer Of Appeal

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rs 5m fine: LHC dismisses Hanfi Abbasi's plea for transfer of appeal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed an application, filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi, for transfer of his appeal from Rawalpindi bench to Lahore bench against imposition of Rs 5 million fine on him in a defamation case.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard the application.

A counsel for Hanif Abbasi argued before the court that a sessions court of Rawalpindi had ordered Hanif Abbasi to pay Rs 5 million as damages while allowing a defamation suit, filed by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

He submitted that his client challenged the verdict before the LHC Rawalpindi bench, but two different benches had refused to hear the matter due to personal reasons so far. He pleaded with the court for issuing directions for transfer of the appeal from Rawalpindi to Lahore bench keeping in view the circumstances.

However, Trust's counsel Rabia Bajwa opposed the plea, while raising a law point that if an appeal was filed before a particular bench then only that could hear the same.

The chief justice, after hearing arguments of the parties, dismissed the application and held that the LHC Rawalpindi bench would hear the matter.

In 2020, a sessions court of Rawalpindi fined PML-N leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Rs5,000,000 in a defamation suit, filed by the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust.

The Trust had filed the suit on May 3, 2012, after Hanif Abbasi levelled baseless allegations against its board members in a tv talk show. The Trust chief executive officer had filed a suit of Rs100 million against Abbasi.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Fine Rawalpindi Same May 2020 Muslim TV From Million Court Hanif Abbasi

Recent Stories

HFZA remains first choice for foreign investments

16 minutes ago

Singapore's MAS Core Inflation rises to 0.5 pct in ..

29 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

29 minutes ago

Dozens arrested in Mardan over violation of corona ..

30 minutes ago

Overseas investors increase Chinese securities hol ..

30 minutes ago

Four drug-peddlers held in sargodha

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.