Rs 5m power theft detected at Lucky Centre Jail Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) An inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected

power theft worth Rs 5 million at Lucky Centre situated near Mozang Chungi on

Jail Road.

LESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Islamia Park Sub-Division’s team

headed by SDO Taimur Alam conducted an operation in the Qurtaba Chowk area

and noticed a wide-scale electricity pilferage by the management of six-storey

building ‘Lucky Centre’. The plaza management was stealing electricity by illegal

hooking on light transmission line and was supplying it to 20 shops and flats on

the second, third and fourth floors of Lucky Centre.

The value of stolen electricity

is Rs 5 million, he said and added that LESCO authorities have seized the wires

used in electricity theft and registered a case against the accused in the concerned

police station, while the secretary of Lucky Center, Abdullah Bhatti, has been arrested.

The spokesman said that McLeod Road Sub-Division’s team the owners of a hotel

named ‘Ashraf Hussain’ located on Railway Road stealing electricity by tampering

with the meter. The accused were charged with 23,115 units in the form of detection

bill and an application has also been submitted with area police for registration of

an FIR against the accused.