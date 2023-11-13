Rs 5m Power Theft Detected At Lucky Centre Jail Road
Faizan Hashmi Published November 13, 2023 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) An inspection team of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected
power theft worth Rs 5 million at Lucky Centre situated near Mozang Chungi on
Jail Road.
LESCO spokesman said here on Monday that Islamia Park Sub-Division’s team
headed by SDO Taimur Alam conducted an operation in the Qurtaba Chowk area
and noticed a wide-scale electricity pilferage by the management of six-storey
building ‘Lucky Centre’. The plaza management was stealing electricity by illegal
hooking on light transmission line and was supplying it to 20 shops and flats on
the second, third and fourth floors of Lucky Centre.
The value of stolen electricity
is Rs 5 million, he said and added that LESCO authorities have seized the wires
used in electricity theft and registered a case against the accused in the concerned
police station, while the secretary of Lucky Center, Abdullah Bhatti, has been arrested.
The spokesman said that McLeod Road Sub-Division’s team the owners of a hotel
named ‘Ashraf Hussain’ located on Railway Road stealing electricity by tampering
with the meter. The accused were charged with 23,115 units in the form of detection
bill and an application has also been submitted with area police for registration of
an FIR against the accused.