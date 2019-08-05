Rs 5mln disbursed among expats' children under OPEF

The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has disbursed Rs 5 million among 100 expatriates' children to finance their education at home under its educational fund

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has disbursed Rs 5 million among 100 expatriates' children to finance their education at home under its educational fund.

As many as 100 children of Overseas Pakistanis have been given scholarships of Rs 5 million since February, 2018 under Overseas Pakistanis Education Fund (OPEF), an official in OPF told APP Monday.

He said the scholarships had been granted in various disciplines including intermediate or equivalent and graduation/masters programme for the year of 2019.The graduation and masters programme comprised MBBS, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Engineering and MS Programme (18 years of education), he explained.

He said over 500 children of expatriates applied for the scholarship last year, out of which 400 applications were rejected for one reason or another.

Most of the applicants, the official said did not qualify the set criteria due to high income of their parents.

The monthly income of parents should not be more than Rs 100,000 and the candidate had not availed any other scholarships during the academic year, previously, he added.

Explaining the eligibility criteria for applicants, he said, the candidate must have minimum 60 per cent marks or a CGPA of 2.5 in last SSC/HSSC board Exams or Graduation/Masters through an HEC recognised University.

He said the OPEF was set up in 1981 but revamped last year on the instruction of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

Before 2018, the official said OPF was providing the financial assistance to the children from Primary to Masters Level and income benchmark for the parents was kept at Rs 50,000.

The fresh graduates were only entitled to get the scholarship under the previous education fund, he added.

The official said the OPF had received around 600 applications in the current season which was launched in June.

The applicants could submit their applications till August 30, he said and expressed hope that most of applicants were likely to get the scholarship this year.