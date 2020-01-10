UrduPoint.com
Rs 5mln Received For Construction Of Rescue 1122 Center Mansehra

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 09:18 PM

Rs 5mln received for construction of Rescue 1122 center Mansehra

Communication and Works (C&W) department Friday received Rs5 million grant for the construction of Rescue 1122 building at Pano road Mansehra

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Communication and Works (C&W) department Friday received Rs5 million grant for the construction of Rescue 1122 building at Pano road Mansehra.

Director General (DG) Rescue 1122 Dr.

Khateer Ahmed released second installment of Rs5 million grant for the construction of Mansehra center at Pano road, he also directed to complete the Rescue 1122 center as soon as possible.

After completion of the building by C&W at Pano road Rescue 1122 would start its operation in district Mansehra.

DG Rescue 1122 has also approved a grant for Havelian center which would be released soon to construct the center.

In Hazara region only two centers of rescue 1122 are working in Abbottabad and Haripur while rest of the areas are still deprived.

