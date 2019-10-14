Rs 6 bn Saudi aid pledged for water supply schemes in Mansehra: Swati

MANSEHRA, Oct 14(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Member Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati Monday said that upgradation of King Abdullah Hospital Manshera was in progress and it would be increased to 500 beds. Talking to media here Babar Saleem said that Saudi Arabia has approved Rs 720 million for the purchase of equipment for King Abdullah Hospital. After completion of the upgradation process no patient would be referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad.

He said we have fulfilled another election promise and got Rs 6 billion Saudi aid for water supply schemes in district Manshera during the first year of our tenure and a project of worth Rs 1.25 billion has been added in the ADP.

On the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, provincial government has started promotion of the tourism in three Constituencies of district Manshera PK-30,33, and PK-34 which would also provide huge employment opportunities to the masses, Babar Saleem Swati disclosed.

Giving the details of dams in district Manshera, Babar Saleem Swati said that six small dams were proposed in his constituency and funds for Kotkay dam has also been restored. The redesigning of the project was in underway. Survey for Haryala Khushala dam has been approved while Jabba Top survey was rejected.

He said that the provincial government has approved Rs 700 million for the beautification of the city which includes upgradation and renovation of the three family parks.

Replying to a question about the improvement of road infrastructure in Mansehra district Babar Saleem Swati said that an additional grant of Rs 640 million has been approved for Manshera and Janglan road. Civil work has been kicked off, the provincial government also approved Medical college for Manshera and included it in non-ADP schemes.