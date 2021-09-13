UrduPoint.com

Rs 6 Lakh Valuables Stolen From House

Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:51 PM

Thieves entered the house of one Azra Parveen, an employee of a trauma centre in hospital colony, and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 600,000

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Thieves entered the house of one Azra Parveen, an employee of a trauma centre in hospital colony, and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 600,000.

The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, two armed bandits snatched a cell-phone from one Ehtsham Imran Chawla from near Eidgah Kolo Road.

The victim was on his way to his house on a bike when the armed men intercepted him and snatched his cell phone worth Rs 16,000. The police have registered a case.

