Rs 6 Lakh Valuables Stolen From House
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 07:51 PM
HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :Thieves entered the house of one Azra Parveen, an employee of a trauma centre in hospital colony, and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 600,000.
The police have registered a case.
Meanwhile, two armed bandits snatched a cell-phone from one Ehtsham Imran Chawla from near Eidgah Kolo Road.
The victim was on his way to his house on a bike when the armed men intercepted him and snatched his cell phone worth Rs 16,000. The police have registered a case.