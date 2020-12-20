UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 6 Million Rice Looted Near Nooriabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:00 PM

Rs. 6 million rice looted near Nooriabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :A truck trawler transporting a consignment of rice worth around Rs6 million was looted on the M9 Motorway near Nooriabad here Sunday.

According to the police, some unknown assailants held the truck driver and 2 cleaners hostage and forced them to take their vehicle on a link road.

The police said the robbers later shifted some 2,000 rice bags worth Rs6 million from the trawlers to other trucks and made their escape good.

However, the SHO Nooriabad Abdul Latif Shah informed that an FIR had been launched against the vehicle's driver and 2 cleaner on the complaint of the transporter Muhammad Saleem Akhtar.

The complainant maintained that the driver and the cleaner were lying about the theft and that they themselves were involved in the stagy robbery.

The SHO identified the arrested driver and cleaners as Mazhar, Sajjad and Azhar, who are brothers.

The SHO said the police were investigating their involvement in the case.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Driver Road Vehicle Robbery Sunday FIR From Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah identifies potential for Italian businesse ..

47 minutes ago

UAE’s SMEs received AED420 million trade credit ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC affirmed globally industry-leading credit ra ..

1 hour ago

Masdar and Atlantic Council explore opportunities ..

1 hour ago

‘Mangrove Beach’ in Umm Al Qaiwain opens to vi ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority announces formation of fif ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.