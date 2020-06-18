UrduPoint.com
Rs 60 B Being Distributed Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme In Sindh: PM Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Rs 60 b being distributed under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme in Sindh: PM told

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Imran Khan that under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme a sum of Rs 60 billion was being distributed among a total of 5 million families in the Sindh province.

The prime minister was given a briefing during his visit to the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Disbursement Center here.

Dr Sania further apprised that under the prime minister's direction, the share of Sindh province in the Ehsaas Cash Programme was enhanced from 22 per cent to 31 per cent so that all the deserving families could be benefited.

In Larkana alone, about 185,000 families would be benefited from the programme and 115,000 of them had so far been provided the cash assistance, she added.

She said some Rs 2.2 billion would be distributed among the deserving families in Larkana and for the purpose about 36 cash distribution centers had been set up.

The prime minister, on the occasion, interacted with emergency cash assistance beneficiaries and inquired about their financial conditions, particularly in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

He was also accompanied by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Special Assistant Lt Gen (Retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa and Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf Sindh President Haleem Adil Shaikh ater, the prime minister on his twitter account posted that he found a large number of unemployed, who were Chaabrri-wallahs (cart vendors) whom the police had stopped from working.

"I have asked Govt. Sindh to take this up with the CM as these poor people do not violate social distancing & their families survival depends on their daily income," he added.

"The poverty & those unemployed because of COVID-19 in Sindh is far greater proportionally than in other provinces acc (according) to applications received by my PM Relief Fund - 32% of all applicants are from Sindh whereas pop (people) of Sindh comprises around 22% of Pak's pop (people)," he observed.\867

