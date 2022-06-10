UrduPoint.com

Rs 600 Mln Allocated For Desalination Plant In Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2022 | 07:05 PM

The federal government has allocated Rs 600 million under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23 for establishing a desalination plant in Gwadar to fulfill the fresh water requirements of the port city

The desalination plant in Gwadar would desalinate 5 million gallons of sea water daily to cater the needs of the port city residents for clean drinking water.

The total cost of the project is estimated at around Rs 3397.858 million out of which Rs 1110 million have been utilized up to June 2022.

The federal government would be fund 67 shares of the total cost while Balochistan government would bear the remaining cost for the development of desalination plant in Gwadar.

With the desalination plant, the water supply to Gwadar would be resolved in the short period as the work on the establishment of desalination plant is in progress.

