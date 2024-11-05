Open Menu

Rs 600 Mln Disbursed To 850 Beneficiaries In First Tranche Of CM’s Apni Chhat Program

Published November 05, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme is continuing successfully.

Tranche-1 payment to more than 850 applicants under the programme has been completed. Various citizens across Punjab have received Rs 600 million to build their own houses under "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme.

According to handout issued here on Tuesday, most of the houses of the citizens who received loans in the first phase under "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme are nearing completion. The process of verification of applicants is going on swiftly from 21st August to 31st August.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed the Assembly Members to accompany Deputy Commissioners so as to visit the citizens who are building their houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.

The Assembly Member will also handover special letter of congratulation on behalf of CM Punjab to the beneficiaries under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program.

The CM congratulated the beneficiaries on getting loan amount under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme. She in her congratulatory letter stated that the first installment of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme is being transferred to the account and now the beneficiaries can start construction of their own house as soon as possible. She expressed her wish and prayed that may every homeless Pakistani should be blessed with own house. She further wrote, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and all of us are your companions in the journey of progress and prosperity.”

