Rs 600 Mln Disbursed To 850 Beneficiaries In First Tranche Of CM’s Apni Chhat Program
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ programme is continuing successfully.
Tranche-1 payment to more than 850 applicants under the programme has been completed. Various citizens across Punjab have received Rs 600 million to build their own houses under "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme.
According to handout issued here on Tuesday, most of the houses of the citizens who received loans in the first phase under "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme are nearing completion. The process of verification of applicants is going on swiftly from 21st August to 31st August.
CM Maryam Nawaz directed the Assembly Members to accompany Deputy Commissioners so as to visit the citizens who are building their houses under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme.
The Assembly Member will also handover special letter of congratulation on behalf of CM Punjab to the beneficiaries under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” program.
The CM congratulated the beneficiaries on getting loan amount under “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” programme. She in her congratulatory letter stated that the first installment of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" programme is being transferred to the account and now the beneficiaries can start construction of their own house as soon as possible. She expressed her wish and prayed that may every homeless Pakistani should be blessed with own house. She further wrote, “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and all of us are your companions in the journey of progress and prosperity.”
Recent Stories
Justice Aminuddin Khan appointed as head of SC seven-member constitutional bench
Pakistan likely to add regular spinner in second ODI against Australia
Indian Actress Sana Sultan marries in Madinah; photos go viral
US election commences with early results from Hampshire
PPP raises concerns with govt over not receiving equal representation in JCP
UK reports two more cases of Monkeypox
Hajj Policy 2024 approved by federal cabinet
Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Flight Test of Ship Launched Ballistic Missile
Dubai Customs and DP World Sign Agreement to Accelerate Digital Transformation a ..
TECNO’s #ToneProud Campaign Aspires to End Skin Tone Bias in Imaging Technolog ..
Lahore imposes bans motorcycles stands, rickshaws to tackle smog
Azam Swati re-arrested moments after release from Attock Jail
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. committed to development, prosperity of nation: Syedaal Khan6 minutes ago
-
Practical efforts needed to curb mental diseases: experts6 minutes ago
-
All must unite to eliminate extremism, sectarian violence: Governor6 minutes ago
-
Reduction in interest rate welcomed6 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank reviews security arrangements at civil hospital6 minutes ago
-
Multan sees significant drop in crime in October: police report6 minutes ago
-
Session held to create awareness about dangers of illegal migration6 minutes ago
-
Senate penal summons CDA Chief, DC over D-12 illegal construction issues6 minutes ago
-
PU VC inaugurates basketball, badminton courts at HCBF7 minutes ago
-
Two killed, one injured n Qila Abdullah firing7 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on smoky vehicles in full swing: CTO7 minutes ago
-
NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan16 minutes ago