Rs 6000 million allocated in PSDP for IT, Telecom division

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ):The federal government has allocated Rs 6000 million in the public sector development programme (PSDP) for financial year 2023-24 for ongoing and new schemes of the Information Technology and Telecom Division.

According to the budgetary documents, out of the total allocation, Rs 5,940 million has been earmarked for 30 ongoing schemes, while Rs 60 million has been allocated for two new schemes.

Among the ongoing schemes, notable allocations include Rs 548 million for Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan, Rs 397 million for the Expansion of Broadband Service in cities and towns of AJK and GB (SCO), Rs 225.

301 million for the High Impact Skills Bootcamp in Islamabad and Karachi, Rs 300 million for Hybrid Power Solution (Solarization) for Remote Sites of SCO in GB, Rs 500 million for the President's Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament, Rs 540 million for the Technology Park Development Project (TDP) in Islamabad, and Rs 300 million for the upgradation of the Transmission Network and Replacement of Optical Fiber Cable in AJK and GB.

For new schemes, Rs 10 million has been allocated for the Digital Economy Enhancement project funded by the World Bank, and Rs 50 million for the Expansion of GPON FTTH Services in Eleven New Existing Cities Phase IV.