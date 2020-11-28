Rs 60,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers on violation of corona SOPs

Price control magistrates conducted raids and imposed Rs60,000 fine on various shopkeepers and arrested one shopkeeper over corona SOPs' violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :price control magistrates conducted raids and imposed Rs60,000 fine on various shopkeepers and arrested one shopkeeper over corona SOPs' violation.

Price magistrates Tariq Wali and Nouman Abid conducted raids at Bosan Road and checked departmental stores, shopping centres, restaurants and marriage halls.

One shopkeeper was arrested over opening the shop after time fixed by the government.

They also issued warning to Noor marriage hall administration and cautioned that the hall will be sealed over non implementation on government directives.

Rs36000 fine was imposed on various shopkeepers over coronavirus SOPs' violation.

Similarly, secretary market committee Abdul Khaliq Nasir conducted raids at fruits, vegetables and grain markets.

He also imposed Rs24000 fine on wholesale dealers and brokers.