UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 60,000 Fine Imposed On Shopkeepers On Violation Of Corona SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 12:06 PM

Rs 60,000 fine imposed on shopkeepers on violation of corona SOPs

Price control magistrates conducted raids and imposed Rs60,000 fine on various shopkeepers and arrested one shopkeeper over corona SOPs' violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :price control magistrates conducted raids and imposed Rs60,000 fine on various shopkeepers and arrested one shopkeeper over corona SOPs' violation.

Price magistrates Tariq Wali and Nouman Abid conducted raids at Bosan Road and checked departmental stores, shopping centres, restaurants and marriage halls.

One shopkeeper was arrested over opening the shop after time fixed by the government.

They also issued warning to Noor marriage hall administration and cautioned that the hall will be sealed over non implementation on government directives.

Rs36000 fine was imposed on various shopkeepers over coronavirus SOPs' violation.

Similarly, secretary market committee Abdul Khaliq Nasir conducted raids at fruits, vegetables and grain markets.

He also imposed Rs24000 fine on wholesale dealers and brokers.

Related Topics

Fine Marriage Road Nasir Price Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Begum Shamim Akhtar’s body reaches Lahore

24 seconds ago

UAE leaders congratulate Mauritanian President on ..

9 minutes ago

Four more corona patients die in Nishtar Hospital

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Albanian President on Ind ..

9 minutes ago

644,660 children to get polio vaccine in Kasur

3 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani accuses 'mercenary' Israel of scien ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.