Rs 600,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers During Eid Days

Thu 28th May 2020 | 06:53 PM

Rs 600,000 fine imposed on profiteers during Eid days

The price control magistrates imposed over Rs 600,000 fine on profiteers and got registered cases against 12 shopkeepers over violations of the Price Control Act during Eit-ul-Fitr holidays

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed over Rs 600,000 fine on profiteers and got registered cases against 12 shopkeepers over violations of the Price Control Act during Eit-ul-Fitr holidays.

The price monitoring teams visited various areas under the supervision of the assistant commissioners and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, chicken, meat, edible items and imposed fine on those found involved in selling items on exorbitant rates.

