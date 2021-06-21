Rs 600,000 fine recovered in terms of water supply bills

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner/ Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Tahir Farooq, the water rate recovery team, headed by Municipal Officer Finance Rana Saqlain Mahmood, launched a major crackdown on commercial defaulters of Hajipura, Daska Road, Lahai Bazaar and Fatehgarh.

Dozens of shops were sealed and Rs 600,000 were recovered from commercial consumers in terms of water supply bills.

The Municipal Corporation Sialkot is conducting a city-wide campaign against commercial consumers of water supply and non-payment of rent of MCS shops in the current financial year.