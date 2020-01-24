Rs 600m looted valuables handed over to owners

(@imziishan)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan handed over looted valuables and cash to owners, which were recovered from criminals during the last three months.

Addressing a ceremony, organised at district police lines here on Friday, he said that a special task has been given to police to make Vehari crime-free district.

He said the district police busted 30 dacoit gangs during the last three months and arrested 148 members of these gangs. He said that looted cars, motorcycles, jewellery, cash and other valuables worth over Rs 600 million were recovered from these criminals.

He said that the police recovered 27 motorcycles, six cars, three double cabin vehicles, one mini truck, two auto-rickshaws, one tractor and 35-tola gold ornaments.

He said that police arrested 681 criminals in illegal weapons cases.

District Police Officer (DPO) Akhtar Farooq said that police have arrested 681 proclaimed offenders during the last three months and also recovered 297-kg hashish, 42-kg opium, 2.550-kg heroin and 4237-litre liquor.