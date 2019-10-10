Rs 600m to be spent for construction of Madni chowk fly-over

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General of Multan Development Authority (MDA), Tanvir Iqbal on Thursday said the construction of Madni chowk fly-over was being constructed to resolve traveling issues of people.

He added that all possible resources would be utilised for its timely completion.

The DG expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding construction of the fly-over here on Thursday.

He said Rs 600 million would be spent on the project and directed that the fly-over design should be beautiful and attractive as metro route should not be affected from it.

Giving briefing to the DG, officials said length of the fly-over was 900 metres and width was about 28 feet which would be used only for light traffic as it would be completed in six months.

