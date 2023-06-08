UrduPoint.com

Rs 6.04 Billion Provided To PBM During FY2023 To Provide Assistance To Needy

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 07:02 PM

Rs 6.04 billion provided to PBM during FY2023 to provide assistance to needy

An amount of Rs 6.04 billion has been provided to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) during the Fiscal Year 2023 to provide assistance to the destitute and needy persons through executing various core projects and schemes, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :An amount of Rs 6.04 billion has been provided to Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) during the Fiscal Year 2023 to provide assistance to the destitute and needy persons through executing various core projects and schemes, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.

The Survey was launched by Minister for Finance and Revenue, Ishaq Dar during a press conference here on Thursday.

The PBM has envisioned providing wheelchairs to every person with disability in the country. A family having two or more children with disabilities has been declared a "special family" and is benefiting from Rs. 30,000/- annually, whereas the family with two special children are being provided financial assistance of Rs 60,000/- per annum, the pre-budget document said.

An amount of Rs 1.27 billion has been disbursed countrywide for the period July to March FY 2023. b). Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCLs): PBM has established National Centres for Rehabilitation of Child Labour countrywide since 1995 for Primary (non-formal) education. Children (male & female) between the ages of 5-6 years are weaned away from hazardous labour and enrolled in these centers with free provision of uniforms, books and stationery. During July-March FY2023 Rs 764.24 million has been disbursed for the purpose.

An amount of Rs 441.18 million has been utilized for the period July to March FY 2023 for Women Empowerment Centres (WECs), which are providing free training to widows, orphans and poor girls in different skills.

Similarly, Rs 511.27 million has been spent on Pakistan Sweet Homes (PSHs), established for orphan children, where they are being provided free food, nutrition, medical treatment, boarding and lodging, as well as, free education through well-reputed education institutes.

Old homes are established to enroll senior citizens (above 60 years of age) where they are being provided free of cost boarding/lodging, messing and medical care.

An amount of Rs 5.48 million has been utilized for that purpose. While an amount of Rs 122.28 million has been utilized for PBM Shelter Homes, earlier named 'Panagahs', incurring all the expenditures by curtailing funds from its ongoing programmes mainly focus on quality service delivery to the shelter-less persons, by taking care of multiple aspects including health care, safe/secure living environment, hygienic food etc. in a respectable manner.

PBM being an executing agency of Roti Sab KeLeay formally named EKBNS, has procured food vehicles to deliver the food to the poorest segment of the society and during July 2022 to March 2023, an amount of Rs 31.95 million has been utilized for that purpose.

According to the document, an amount of Rs 29.52 million has been disbursed for Institutional Rehabilitation for NGOs, aimed at institutional rehabilitation of the poor and deserving persons of society.

Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) is playing a vital role in social security by paying pensions and grants to retired. Similarly, Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) provides services in health, education and low-cost housing sector to industrial workers.

During July-March, FY2023, expenditures amounting to Rs 2.94 billion were incurred on 16,231 scholarship cases, while Rs 691.51 million were disbursed as marriage grants to Rs 200,000/- per worker benefitting 4,377 workers' families.

The WWF has also disbursed Rs 780.96 million as a death grant Rs. 600,000/- per worker� covering 1,425 cases of mishaps all over the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Poor Education Ishaq Dar Marriage Vehicles Male March July Women Family All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Labour Housing

Recent Stories

Rumours about changing federal government working ..

Rumours about changing federal government working hours are baseless: FAHR

6 minutes ago
 DMCC, Beijing Daxing International Airport Economi ..

DMCC, Beijing Daxing International Airport Economic Zone sign agreement to boost ..

6 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Ireland

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Ireland

6 minutes ago
 Punjab police implementing latest info-tech based ..

Punjab police implementing latest info-tech based e-policing: IGP

3 minutes ago
 Framework guidelines approved for Solar initiative ..

Framework guidelines approved for Solar initiatives 2022 to promote local RE sou ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Upper House Says Kiev Responsible for Terr ..

Russian Upper House Says Kiev Responsible for Terrorist Attack on Kakhovka HPP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.