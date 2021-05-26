UrduPoint.com
Rs 60,700 Fine Imposed On Profiteers In Faisalabad

Wed 26th May 2021 | 05:13 PM

The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 60,700 on profiteers on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 60,700 on profiteers on Wednesday.

According to official sources, the teams visited various markets and held 882 inspections for checking the prices of essential items.

They held 40 shopkeepers for selling essential items at exorbitant rates to consumers and imposed fines on them.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas held 29 inspections in day-long activity in different markets and imposed a fine of Rs 60,700 on profiteers.

More Stories From Pakistan

