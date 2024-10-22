Rs 60m Goods Gutted After Warehouse Catches Fire
Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The goods, including engine oil, tyres and vehicles spare parts, worth about Rs 60 million
were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a batteries warehouse near Mailsi
Chowk Kahror Pacca road.
According to the Rescue 1122, the reason of the fire could not be ascertained.
On information, Rescue teams reached the spot and started an operation and saved
two loaded vehicles as well.
A man received minor injuries in the incident who was identified as Muhammad Ali.
The injured was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital Kahror Pacca.
