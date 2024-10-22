Open Menu

Rs 60m Goods Gutted After Warehouse Catches Fire

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Rs 60m goods gutted after warehouse catches fire

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The goods, including engine oil, tyres and vehicles spare parts, worth about Rs 60 million

were reduced to ashes when a fire broke out in a batteries warehouse near Mailsi

Chowk Kahror Pacca road.

According to the Rescue 1122, the reason of the fire could not be ascertained.

On information, Rescue teams reached the spot and started an operation and saved

two loaded vehicles as well.

A man received minor injuries in the incident who was identified as Muhammad Ali.

The injured was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital Kahror Pacca.

Seven vehicles extinguished the fire after hectic efforts.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Oil Vehicles Road Man Mailsi Muhammad Ali Rescue 1122 Million

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

1 hour ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

1 hour ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

1 hour ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

2 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

2 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

3 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

3 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

18 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan