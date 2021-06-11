UrduPoint.com
Rs 61.5b Allocated For 3P Projects In PSDP 2021-22

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The government has allocated an amount of Rs 61,500 million for Viability Gap Funding (VGF) of public private partnership (3P) projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021-22.

The allocation was part of the total amount Rs 88.

5 billion, earmarked for the special programmes in the PSDP-2021-22, said the document, a copy of which is available with APP.

Other programmes including Sustainable Development Goals supplementary funds for which an amount of Rs 22 billion was earmarked in the PSDP 2021-22, whereas a sum of Rs 5 billion was allocated for COVID-19 responsive and other natural calamities control programmes.

More Stories From Pakistan

