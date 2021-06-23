UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 61.84 Million Compensation Cheques Distributed In Khyber

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Rs 61.84 million compensation cheques distributed in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 61.84 million among 277 owners of damaged houses of Sipah Bara tribe.

The cheques distribution ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad, Frontier Corps officers , Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Noor Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad and CLCP coordinator were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad distributed cheques among 277 families of Sipah tribe.

He said that district khyber administration had so far disbursed Rs 3028.08 million under CLCP program among owners of 5685 houses which were completely destroyed and 4713 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

The deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the government , the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damged houses in militancy.

Related Topics

All Government Million

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali unfollow all their friends, ..

12 minutes ago

Act as UVAS ambassadors, Vice-Chancellors urges fo ..

15 minutes ago

Director General of Dubai Customs tours Terminal 1 ..

18 minutes ago

TBHF reviews 3 humanitarian ‘Non-Profits’ in s ..

26 minutes ago

Chief of Defence Forces Kenya visits calls on Nava ..

29 minutes ago

104,184 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.