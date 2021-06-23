Rs 61.84 million compensation cheques distributed in Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration khyber under the Citizens Losses Compensation Program (CLCP) Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs 61.84 million among 277 owners of damaged houses of Sipah Bara tribe.

The cheques distribution ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad, Frontier Corps officers , Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Noor Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Naveed Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Bara Naik Muhammad and CLCP coordinator were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad distributed cheques among 277 families of Sipah tribe.

He said that district khyber administration had so far disbursed Rs 3028.08 million under CLCP program among owners of 5685 houses which were completely destroyed and 4713 partially damaged houses as compensation amount.

He informed that the district administration was conducting a survey to compile a data of remaining damaged houses in order to give compensation amount to owners.

The deputy commissioner said that as per directives of the government , the district administration would provide all facilities to people at their door step and compensation would be given to owners of the damged houses in militancy.