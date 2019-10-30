UrduPoint.com
Rs. 620.3 Mln Approved For Road Projects

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:50 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul said that for construction and repair of 106 kilometers road in the district Rs. 29 million are being spent so far

SARGODHA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gul said that for construction and repair of 106 kilometers road in the district Rs. 29 million are being spent so far.

Addressing a meeting of " Naya Pakistan Manzlalen Asaan" on Wednesday the deputy commissioner Asia Gul said that initially the Punjab Government has approved Rs. 620.3 million whereas efforts were on the card to release the other Rs. 660.7 million.

The meeting was told that under the program 70 % fund would be spent of the road that was neglected during the last four years whereas 30 % on new construction and repair of new roads.

The deputy Commissioner has directed the administration that populous areas must be included first where the roads have been broken so as they could took advantage of the naya Pakistan program.

During first phase of the program, for the construction of 12 km roads of Kotmomin Tehsil Rs.150 million, 22 km roads of tehsil Sargodha Rs 220 million,11.58 km roads of Sahiwal Rs 129.8 million and 9.27 km roads of Shahpur Rs 115.8 million would be spent.

The meeting was attended by SE Highways Tariq Cheema, ADCG Bilal Feroz and other concerned authorities.

