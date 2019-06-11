Rs. 6231mn allocated for ministry of science

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated an amount of over 6231 million rupees.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th June, 2019) Ministry of Science and Technology has been allocated an amount of over 6231 million rupees.Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar has stated this during his Budget 2019-20 speech at parliament house.This includes 921 million rupees for ongoing and 5310 million rupees for new projects.The government's planned initiatives for employment and skill development during the next year will help alleviate unemployment in the country, he added.The plan focuses to provide and promote technical and vocational training by extending geographical access through the public private partnership in market demand trades.

He stated that in the health sector, the key initiatives to widen the coverage of health care spending and achieve health targets include increase in the number of paramedical staff, expansion of lady health workers programme, strengthening of Primary healthcare with backup of skilled personnel including women, medical officers in basic health units, establishment of health emergency surveillance and response system, implementation of a national plan for vaccination and establishing a health information and disease surveillance system.