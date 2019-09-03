UrduPoint.com
Rs 62m Scheme To Upgrade TDCP Resort In Fort Monroe

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 08:35 PM

Rs 62m scheme to upgrade TDCP resort in Fort Monroe

Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has started executing a Rs 62.5 million scheme to upgrade facilities at its resort to facilitate tourists at Fort Monroe, the only hill station of South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) has started executing a Rs 62.5 million scheme to upgrade facilities at its resort to facilitate tourists at Fort Monroe, the only hill station of South Punjab.

According to TDCP officials, work on boundary wall of sixteen Kanal TDCP Fort Monroe resort is near completion.

Under the new initiative, five additional rooms with allied facilities would be built while repair of existing rooms and attached bathrooms would also be carried out.

TDCP Multan Incharge sales and tour promotion Misbah Ishaq said that a 280-persons capacity auditorium would be built as part of the resort to make available a facility that was missing earlier to hold ceremonies at the scenic hilly area of South Punjab, some 6470 feet above the sea level.

Work on the scheme is expected to complete within the on- going fiscal year subject to timely release of funds.

