UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 6.3 Mln Cheque Presented By PESSI To CM's Special Fund For Corona Control

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 08:46 PM

Rs 6.3 mln cheque presented by PESSI to CM's Special Fund for Corona Control

Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a cheque of Rs 6.3 million for CM's Special Fund for Corona Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a cheque of Rs 6.3 million for CM's Special Fund for Corona Control.

It is worth mentioning that employees of sub-office of the Labour department PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) had donated their one day salary in CM's Special Fund for Corona Control, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, while talking on this occasion, said that the contribution of officers and staff of PESSI for controlling corona was praiseworthy. He added that the situation that occurred due to coronavirus would be faced mutually. He said that the well-to-do of the society should play an effective role in the government's efforts for dealing with coronavirus.

The CM said the public support was utmost necessary to face the challenge like coronavirus, adding that coronavirus could be eradicated in record time if every person would play their due role.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that they were standing side by side with the Chief Minister in his efforts for the eradication of coronavirus.

The staff of PESSI, other than class-IV staff, discharged their national obligation by contributing in Chief Minister Special Funds for Corona Control. Social Security Hospitals already offered their services for the eradication of coronavirus.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Government Million Labour Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Associ ..

1 minute ago

Sindh govt to establish 14 new well-equipped CCUs, ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Capital Territory police launches awaren ..

1 minute ago

UNICEF moves to ship vital supplies to affected co ..

1 minute ago

NCC decides to close Eastern, Western borders for ..

15 minutes ago

Confirmed coronavirus cases reach 1,408 with only ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.