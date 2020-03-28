Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a cheque of Rs 6.3 million for CM's Special Fund for Corona Control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resource Ansar Majeed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and presented him a cheque of Rs 6.3 million for CM's Special Fund for Corona Control.

It is worth mentioning that employees of sub-office of the Labour department PESSI (Punjab Employees Social Security Institution) had donated their one day salary in CM's Special Fund for Corona Control, says a handout issued here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, while talking on this occasion, said that the contribution of officers and staff of PESSI for controlling corona was praiseworthy. He added that the situation that occurred due to coronavirus would be faced mutually. He said that the well-to-do of the society should play an effective role in the government's efforts for dealing with coronavirus.

The CM said the public support was utmost necessary to face the challenge like coronavirus, adding that coronavirus could be eradicated in record time if every person would play their due role.

Provincial Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said that they were standing side by side with the Chief Minister in his efforts for the eradication of coronavirus.

The staff of PESSI, other than class-IV staff, discharged their national obligation by contributing in Chief Minister Special Funds for Corona Control. Social Security Hospitals already offered their services for the eradication of coronavirus.

Provincial Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal was also present on this occasion.