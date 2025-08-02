Rs 63,000 fines imposed over serious violations of laws

Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that food safety teams are working to check the quality of essential commodities

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that food safety teams are working to check the quality of essential commodities.

Food safety teams checked 98 food businesses, including milk trucks, in the city and its surrounding areas.

Fines of Rs 63,000 were imposed for serious violations of laws. During the inspection, 3 kg of expired food items were destroyed from a grocery store.

Action was taken against food points and meat shops for poor sanitation arrangements and unavailability of medical supplies for employees.