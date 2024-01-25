Rs 633.3m Fine Imposed On 5679 Power Pilferers In 140 Days
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 5679 power pilferers during last 140 days and imposed a fine of over Rs.633.3 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive
Spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Thursday that over 13.8 million detection units were charged. A sum of over Rs.442.2 million was also recovered from defaulters.
He said that 5238 cases were registered against power theft in various police stations whereas the police also arrested 4607 pilferers so far.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1826 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.194.9 million on them under the head of 4272,000 detection units.
In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 612 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.76.3 million under 1917,000 detection units.
Similarly, 671 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.
74.4 million under 1489,000 detection units.
He further said that 539 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.74.6 million under 1741,000 detection units.
In Khushab district, 184 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.22.8 million for 446,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 751 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.70 million for 1540,000 detection units.
In Sargodha district, 614 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.61.4 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 1269,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 417 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.49.6 million for 947,000 detection units, spokesman added.
