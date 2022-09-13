UrduPoint.com

Rs 639.6 Mln Spent On Health Uplift Schemes In Kasur

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2022 | 11:20 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The work on development schemes of heath sector was ongoing with a total estimated cost of Rs 639.6 million here in the district, While talking to APP here on Tuesday,Chief Executive Officer, Health Authority,Kasur said that a total of Rs111.

9 million was spent on the construction of houses for the doctors and paramedical staff of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ) Kot Radha Kishan.

He added that construction of trauma center consisting 20-bed in THQ Pattoki,was underway with Rs 348.6 million, while surgical ward was constructing in THQ hospital Chunian with a cost of Rs.179.1 million.

He said that on the direction of Punjab government, measures were being taken to provide better treatment, modern medical equipment and other medical facilities to the people.

