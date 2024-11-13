Rs. 6.3m Fine Imposed On 3,153 Smoke-emitting Vehicles
Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Traffic Police on Wednesday imposed fine totaling Rs 6.3 million on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial capital.
According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, under the directives of the Lahore High Court, the department has initiated record actions against vehicles emitting harmful smoke. Within just 24 hours, the authorities imposed fines totaling Rs. 6.3 million on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles.
As part of the crackdown, 1,663 motorcycles were fined for emitting hazardous levels of smoke, while 536 motorcycles were impounded for non-compliance. Additionally, 119 tractor-trailers, operating without proper safety measures, were also seized by police at various stations across the city.
The operation also saw the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems to identify smoke-emitting vehicles, with 314 vehicles issued e-challans based on AI tracking.
To further strengthen the enforcement efforts, 41 anti-smog squads have been deployed throughout the city, along with 12 checkpoints set up at key entry and exit points. DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police) have been tasked with leading special crackdowns on these routes to curb pollution.
The drive is part of a broader initiative, following the guidance of Lahore Commissioner, to combat environmental degradation. The Commissioner has also activated 14 anti-encroachment camps to ensure smooth enforcement of the rules. In a surprising move, even government vehicles found emitting excessive smoke are being issued fines.
Ammara Athar, Chief Traffic Officer emphasized that the battle against smog and environmental pollution requires collective action from all citizens. "We all need to work together to tackle the growing environmental challenges," she said.
APP/nam
Recent Stories
Trump assigns role to Elon Musk within his administration
Pakistan passport ranks 102nd worldwide after further decline
Court acquits Imran Khan in PTI long march vandalism case
Petrol, diesel prices expected to increase by Rs4 to Rs5 per litre in Pakistan
Invest in Sharjah : Announcement of Roundtable Conference for Investors From Pak ..
Israeli PM threatens to attack Iran’s oil installations
Wives should not object as Islam permits four marriages: Hira Soomro
Schools closed, classes shifted to online in Punjab’s five more divisions amid ..
Security tightened around Karachi airport amid threat concerns
Lahore, Dehli top list of world’s most polluted cities amid heavy smog
Adiala jail new superintendent appointed to pressurize Imran Khan: Marwat
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Islamabad, Peshawar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day3 minutes ago
-
Minister holds divisional review meeting on wheat cultivation at Agriculture House3 minutes ago
-
Female student killed, four hurt in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
Experts stress close coordination at federal-provincial level for food safety13 minutes ago
-
DC visits Road Master bus terminal to inspect smoke-emitting vehicles13 minutes ago
-
LDA City to launch Business Bay, Education City zones: Bilal Yaseen13 minutes ago
-
President stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge13 minutes ago
-
Admin taking all possible steps to control smog: Commissioner13 minutes ago
-
Anti-smog strategy enforcement improves Multan air quality23 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler held with 13kg narcotics23 minutes ago
-
No load-shedding at exam centers: LESCO23 minutes ago
-
Third Int'l Conference on social sciences kicks off at RWU23 minutes ago