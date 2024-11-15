Rs. 63m fine imposed on smoke-emitting vehicles

The city traffic police, in a move to come over smog, imposed a fine of Rs. 63 million in a day on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The city traffic police, in a move to come over smog, imposed a fine of Rs. 63 million in a day on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial capital.

CTO Lahore Amara Athar has said that after the warning and awareness campaigns, the crackdown is now underway, the traffic police imposed fines of 63 lakhs on 3176 smoke-emitting vehicles in last 24 hours.

As many as 1,579 motorcycles were fined Rs. 32 lakh for emitting dangerous amounts of smoke, while 264 motorcycles and 153 tractor-trolleys were stopped in different traffic sectors.

Forty-one anti-smog squads have been formed in the city, while 12 gates are also established at the entry and exit points. According to the instructions of Commissioner Lahore, 14 anti-encroachment campuses are also more active. Today, the entry of heavy traffic in Lahore was completely closed.

CTO Lahore Amara Athar has said that vehicles exempted from the ban will be allowed to enter, adding we all have to make joint efforts to eliminate smog and environmental pollution.