Rs. 63m Fine Imposed On Smoke-emitting Vehicles
Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM
The city traffic police, in a move to come over smog, imposed a fine of Rs. 63 million in a day on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial capital
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The city traffic police, in a move to come over smog, imposed a fine of Rs. 63 million in a day on smoke-emitting vehicles in the provincial capital.
CTO Lahore Amara Athar has said that after the warning and awareness campaigns, the crackdown is now underway, the traffic police imposed fines of 63 lakhs on 3176 smoke-emitting vehicles in last 24 hours.
As many as 1,579 motorcycles were fined Rs. 32 lakh for emitting dangerous amounts of smoke, while 264 motorcycles and 153 tractor-trolleys were stopped in different traffic sectors.
Forty-one anti-smog squads have been formed in the city, while 12 gates are also established at the entry and exit points. According to the instructions of Commissioner Lahore, 14 anti-encroachment campuses are also more active. Today, the entry of heavy traffic in Lahore was completely closed.
CTO Lahore Amara Athar has said that vehicles exempted from the ban will be allowed to enter, adding we all have to make joint efforts to eliminate smog and environmental pollution.
Recent Stories
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation
Special prayers for rain offered
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway5 minutes ago
-
DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops5 minutes ago
-
Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka5 minutes ago
-
FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against Federal Entities11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral relations11 minutes ago
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid agitation, offers t ..16 minutes ago
-
Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress16 minutes ago
-
Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation16 minutes ago
-
Special prayers for rain offered16 minutes ago
-
Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal22 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to resolve political matters: Barrister Malik23 minutes ago