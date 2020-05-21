Rs 64,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) ::As many as 71 shopkeepers were imposed Rs 64,000 fine for selling essential items on exorbitant rates in the district.

The price control magistrates held 1,291 inspections in various parts of the district and checked prices of edible items including vegetable and fruits.

They found 71 shopkeeper and vendors involved in profiteering and imposed fine on-the-spot.