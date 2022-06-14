UrduPoint.com

Rs 644.125 Mln Earmarked For Women Development

Faizan Hashmi Published June 14, 2022 | 08:56 PM

Rs. 644.125 million have been allocated for the next financial year under Current Revenue Expenditure head in comparison with current year 2021-22 allocation of Rs. 571.975 million

09 schemes will be executed under the next financial year ADP.

