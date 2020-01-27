UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs. 647.7 Mln Spent Of 1311 Schemes Of Education, Health In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 01:28 PM

Rs. 647.7 mln spent of 1311 schemes of Education, Health in Sargodha

On 1311 on-going development schemes of Health and school education Rs. 647.7 million have been spent so far whereas funds worth Rs. 3.63 billion were released out of the total allocated amount Rs. 4.70 Billion

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :On 1311 on-going development schemes of Health and school education Rs. 647.7 million have been spent so far whereas funds worth Rs. 3.63 billion were released out of the total allocated amount Rs. 4.70 Billion.

It was disclosed in a meeting for reviewing the ongoing schemes of School education and Health at conference room on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood also attended by Deputy Commissioners of three districts, Deputy Director Shafique ur Rehamn, CEO Riaz Qadeer, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi, and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that in school education schemes are included the construction of dilapidated building and provision of libraries, computer labs, boundaries and other facilities.

Whereas in Health schemes are included the improving of facility conditions in Tehsil Hospitals and the provision of diagnostic instruments and standardized infrastructure.

The meeting was further told that on 6 ongoing health schemes of Sargodha Rs. 6 million have been spent, on 35 Schemes of School Education Rs. 8.5 million, on 3 health schemes Rs. 13.1 million in Khushab district, on 1170 schemes of School Education on Mianwali Rs. 37.7 million while on 24 health schemes Rs. 556.6 million and in Bhakhar district on 5 health schemes Rs. 277.7 million have been spent so far.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer for the construction of Trauma Center at District Teaching Hospital Sargodha and also for the completion of feasibility report of a new Teaching Hospital consisting of 50 Beds near Sargodha Medical College.

Commissioner also directed that for gearing up working speed on the ongoing schemes under Prime Minister Package including safe Darsgahen(Schools), Maternity centers, Guinea Services at Bhakhat DHQ Hospital and making sure the quality of construction material

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Farah Sargodha Guinea Khushab Mianwali Billion Million

Recent Stories

USA, China, UK top three destinations of Pakistani ..

5 minutes ago

Ethiopia Wants to Modernize Army in Cooperation Wi ..

1 minute ago

District administration takes measures to extend r ..

2 minutes ago

Winter Music Festival to be held on Feb 15

2 minutes ago

Mongolia closes China border to cars, shuts school ..

2 minutes ago

New satellite image shows signs of activity at N. ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.