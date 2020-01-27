Rs. 647.7 mln spent of 1311 schemes of Education, Health in Sargodha

On 1311 on-going development schemes of Health and school education Rs. 647.7 million have been spent so far whereas funds worth Rs. 3.63 billion were released out of the total allocated amount Rs. 4.70 Billion

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :On 1311 on-going development schemes of Health and school education Rs. 647.7 million have been spent so far whereas funds worth Rs. 3.63 billion were released out of the total allocated amount Rs. 4.70 Billion.

It was disclosed in a meeting for reviewing the ongoing schemes of School education and Health at conference room on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood also attended by Deputy Commissioners of three districts, Deputy Director Shafique ur Rehamn, CEO Riaz Qadeer, DHO Dr. Sohail Asghar Qazi, and other concerned officers.

The meeting was told that in school education schemes are included the construction of dilapidated building and provision of libraries, computer labs, boundaries and other facilities.

Whereas in Health schemes are included the improving of facility conditions in Tehsil Hospitals and the provision of diagnostic instruments and standardized infrastructure.

The meeting was further told that on 6 ongoing health schemes of Sargodha Rs. 6 million have been spent, on 35 Schemes of School Education Rs. 8.5 million, on 3 health schemes Rs. 13.1 million in Khushab district, on 1170 schemes of School Education on Mianwali Rs. 37.7 million while on 24 health schemes Rs. 556.6 million and in Bhakhar district on 5 health schemes Rs. 277.7 million have been spent so far.

Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood has directed the deputy commissioner Abdullah Nayyer for the construction of Trauma Center at District Teaching Hospital Sargodha and also for the completion of feasibility report of a new Teaching Hospital consisting of 50 Beds near Sargodha Medical College.

Commissioner also directed that for gearing up working speed on the ongoing schemes under Prime Minister Package including safe Darsgahen(Schools), Maternity centers, Guinea Services at Bhakhat DHQ Hospital and making sure the quality of construction material