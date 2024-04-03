(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, pending grants of Rs 6.4 million were paid to complainants under various heads during the last three months.

The amount was paid by Punjab Workers Welfare Fund under the heads of death, marriage, scholarship and farewell during the period from January 1, 2024 to onward.

According to the complainants, their requests for grants were pending with the department for the last four years.

Adviser to Ombudsman Office in Faisalabad Syed Mubashar Hussain Shah ensured the grants to the applicants.