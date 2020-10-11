Rs 6.5 bln released for land purchase of Ring Road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Director Project, Punjab Management Unit (PMU), M Abdullah on Sunday said Rs 6.5 billion had been released for the purchase of land for the 65 Km long Ring Road project .

The proposed project includes construction of industrial zones as well as health city, dry port, bus and truck terminals and theme parks.

In a detailed presentation at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the deputy director said that a proposal for rapid rail transit was also under consideration in the project.

He assured that the suggestions of the stakeholders would be shared so that they could be made a part of the project.

While addressing a briefing session on the Ring Road project, the President RCCI Nasir Mirza said that the project would be a game changer for Rawalpindi as the proposed industrial zones could turn the city into a hub of trade activities.

The stakeholders should be taken on board while finalizing the allocation and demarcation of Industrial Zones, he added.

The RCCI president emphasized that this was an important project for the development of Rawalpindi and should be completed on priority.

He said that the main objective of the project was to shift markets, easing traffic congestion and promote Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Ring Road project would boost commercial activities, he added.

The briefing session was attended by a large number of representatives of trade associations of the city and officials, office bearers of RCCI and members of the Chamber of Commerce.