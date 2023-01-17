Rs 65,000 fine imposed on food outlets

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams inspected food outlets in the areas of Koh-e-Noor and Saleemi Chowk, here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, warning notices were served on various food outlets for improvement at the business points, while Rs 65,000 fine was imposed on some outlets over different violations including expired items, non-traceable items and poor sanitation conditions.

The teams also discarded 48-litre expired cooking oil and other expired items.